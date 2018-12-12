BLM Utah Resource Advisory Council to meet in Salt Lake City

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today announced it will hold a meeting of the Utah Resource Advisory Council (RAC) and Recreation Resource Advisory Council (RRAC). The public is welcome to attend the meeting on Jan. 10-11, 2019, at the BLM Utah State Office, 440 West 200 South, Suite 500, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84101. On Jan. 10, the RAC will meet from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. On Jan. 11, the RAC will meet from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

RACs provide advice and recommendations for the BLM to consider on resource and land management issues within the BLM. The BLM maintains 38 chartered advisory committees located in the West. RACs are sounding boards for BLM initiatives, regulatory proposals and policy changes. Each citizen-based council consists of 10 to 15 members from diverse interests in local communities and they assist in the development of committee recommendations that address public land management issues. Resource councils are critical in assisting the BLM in continuing to be a good neighbor in the communities that the agency serves.

Planned agenda items at the meeting include BLM updates from the State Director, planning efforts for the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments, Washington County issues, recreation fee proposals, and other planning updates.

“RAC members provide valuable advice and recommendations on resource and land management issues in Utah” said Ed Roberson, BLM Utah State Director. “Their input enhances the BLM’s ability to manage these lands for current and future generations of Americans.”

A half-hour comment period, during which the public may address the RAC, will begin at 1 p.m. on Jan. 11. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment and time available, the amount of time for individual oral comments may be limited.