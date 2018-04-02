BLM Utah Public Meetings to Address Monuments, Pipeline

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today announced it will hold a meeting of the Utah Resource Advisory Council (RAC)/Recreation Resource Advisory Council (RRAC). The public is welcome to attend the meeting which will occur on May 21 and 22, 2018, at the BLM Utah State Office, 440 West 200 South, Suite 500, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84101. On May 21, the RAC will meet from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. On May 22, the RAC will meet from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Resource Advisory Councils provide advice and recommendations for the BLM to consider on resource and land management issues within the BLM. The BLM maintains 38 chartered advisory committees located in the West. Resource Advisory Committees are sounding boards for BLM initiatives, regulatory proposals and policy changes. Each citizen-based council consists of 10 to 15 members from diverse interests in local communities and they assist in the development of committee recommendations that address public land management issues. Resource councils are critical in assisting the BLM in continuing to be a good neighbor in the communities that the agency serves.

Planned agenda items at the meeting include BLM updates from the State Director, fire dispatch study implementation, 2018 fire season outlook, updates for the planning process for the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments, Watershed Protection Task Force, Mountain Accord, Washington County issues, Lake Powell pipeline project, recreation fee proposals, and other planning updates.

“RAC members provide valuable advice and recommendations on resource and land management issues in Utah” said Ed Roberson, BLM Utah State Director. “Their input enhances the BLM’s ability to manage these lands for current and future generations of Americans.”

A half-hour comment period, during which the public may address the RAC, will begin at 2:15 p.m. on May 22. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment and time available, the amount of time for individual oral comments may be limited.

For more information about the upcoming RAC meeting, please contact Lola Bird at 801- 539-4033 or lbird@blm.gov. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.