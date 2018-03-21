BLM-Utah Oil and Gas Lease Sale Nets Over $1.5M

BLM-Utah oil and gas lease sale nets nearly $1,560,639.00

SALT LAKE CITY — In keeping with the Administration’s goals of promoting American’s Energy independence, the Bureau of Land Management Utah quarterly oil and gas lease sale resulted in competitive bids for all of the 51,482.940 acres offered.

Lasrich Lane, of Sandy, UT, submitted the highest total bid per acre —$93.00 — for parcel 34 in the Monticello Field office area. Context Energy Co. LLC, of Denver CO, submitted the highest total bid per parcel — $145,600.00 — for parcel 44, also located in the Monticello field office area. For more details about the sale results, please visit: http://go.usa.gov/xXk8c.

Under authority granted the BLM by Congress in the 2015 National Defense Authorization Act and in the Code of Federal Regulations, BLM-Utah conducted the lease sale online via www.energynet.com. Each parcel had its own bidding period that lasted two hours, and the public could observe the sale in real-time by logging on to the website.

Oil and gas leases sales support domestic energy production and American energy independence. The BLM’s energy program includes an all-of-the-above approach that includes oil and gas, coal, strategic minerals and renewable sources, all of which can be developed on public lands.

The BLM’s policy is to promote oil and gas development if it meets the guidelines and regulations set forth by the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and other subsequent laws and policies passed by the U.S. Congress. The sales are also in keeping with the Administration’s America First Energy Plan, which includes development of fossil fuels and coal, as well as renewable energy.

Oil and gas leases are awarded for a term of ten years and as long thereafter as there is production of oil and gas in paying quantities. The Federal government receives a royalty of 12 and one-half percent of the value of production. Each state government receives a 25 percent minimum share of the bonus bid and the royalty revenue from each lease issued in that state.