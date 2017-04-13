BLM-Utah Offers Free Recreation Maps for Mobile Devices

Looking for inspiration in America’s great outdoors this Easter weekend? The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has developed over 50 georeferenced Adobe PDF maps that highlight world-class outdoor recreation opportunities found on Utah’s public lands. These free, user-friendly maps provide a fun and easy way to see a user’s location in real-time on any mobile device, and can be used as a navigation tool even without cellular reception.

Choose from exciting recreation opportunities for all abilities and skills. Visitors can use the georeferenced maps to hike slot canyons in Emery County’s San Rafael Swell; ride an ATV at Sand Mountain in Washington County; drive along the historic Transcontinental Railroad through Box Elder County; or mountain bike on the world-renowned slickrock of Moab. Family-friendly activities include playing disc golf near Cedar City or completing a Junior Explorer Activity Book at the John Jarvie Ranch trading post in Daggett County.

Visitors can download the Adobe PDF maps through any georeferenced PDF map application, such as Avenza Maps, or download the maps from the BLM website at https://www.blm.gov/maps/georeferenced-PDFs. To utilize the location feature, users will need to view maps using a geospatial PDF, GeoPDF®, or GeoTIFF reader app. BLM-Utah partnered with the Great Basin Institute’s Research Associate Program to develop the maps.