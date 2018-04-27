BLM to Offer 13 Oil and Gas Parcels in June

In keeping with the Administration’s goal of strengthening America’s energy independence, the Bureau of Land Management will offer 4 parcels, totaling approximately 3,788 acres in Wayne, Sevier and Beaver counties at its June quarterly oil and gas lease sale. The BLM will hold the lease sale online at www.energynet.com.

The June lease sale also includes 8 parcels in the Vernal Field Office (VFO) that were sold during the December 2017 oil and gas lease sale but for which timely payment was not made by the successful bidder. As outlined under 43 CF3 3120.5-3C, the BLM must consider re-offering the parcels at the next feasible lease sale. The VFO completed a Determination of NEPA Adequacy (DNA) based on the Environmental Assessment (EA) prepared for the December 2017 lease sale and the BLM is reoffering the 8 parcels.

Additionally, at the request of the BLM Idaho State Office, one parcel of Federal mineral estate is included in this sale, containing approximately 836 acres, located in the Idaho Falls District, Pocatello Field Office, Idaho.

“BLM continues to support a balanced approach to energy exploration and working landscapes on public lands,” said Ahmed Mohsen, Color Country District Manager. “We carefully considered comments from the public and our partners in developing the list of parcels and resource protection measures for this lease sale.”

Responsible energy development includes thoughtful consideration of parcels nominated for leasing as well as potential resource impacts of decisions to lease. An additional environmental review will take place at the application for Permit to Drill stage, where site specific Conditions of Approval (COAs) will be placed on the permit in addition to the lease stipulations.

The public may protest any of the parcels being offered in the sale until May 7, 2018. Protests must be submitted to the BLM Utah State Office, 440 West 200 South, Suite 500, Salt Lake City, UT 84101or faxed to Sheri Wysong at (801) 539-4237. Links to the EA and DNAs, lists and maps of the parcels and the attached stipulations can be found at the Utah BLM Oil and Gas Leasing Webpage at: http://go.usa.gov/xXk8c.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question with the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

Oil and gas development on BLM-managed lands in Utah contributed $1.7 billion to the economy and supported 9,171 jobs in Fiscal Year 2016.