BLM to Host Oil and Gas Outreach Event

BLM to Host Oil and Gas Operator Outreach Event

VERNAL, Utah—In keeping with the Administration’s goals of America’s Energy Independence by reviewing and streamlining business processes to better serve customers and the public, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Utah is hosting an Oil and Gas Operator Outreach Event. This event will take place Aug. 8-9, 2017, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Uintah Conference Center, 313 East 200 South, Vernal, Utah.

With a focus on answering industry questions, representatives from the BLM Washington Office will present on federal regulations that address oil and gas measurement, assessments, and civil penalties.

“As the BLM works towards streamlining the process for federal oil and gas leasing permits, we are committed to better informing our local and state communities, private industry, and the general public on federal policies and regulations that are in place, and to ensure responsible energy development on America’s public lands,” said BLM Utah State Director Ed Roberson.

The BLM formally invited local Tribes, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining, the U.S. Forest Service, and known oil and gas operators in Utah. BLM staff will be available to answer industry questions, concerns, or comments. Interested public are welcome to attend. View the event program at: https://www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/2017BLMOperatorOutreachProgram.pdf

“The Vernal Field Office has been working with the energy industry for many years; we are prepared to build upon that relationship, use our extensive local experience, find efficiencies, and do our part to strengthen America’s energy security, while staying focused on BLM’s multiple use and sustained yield mission,” said BLM Green River District Manager Gary Torres.

In fiscal year 2015, oil and gas production on BLM Utah managed-lands contributed $3.57 billion to local economies, 69 percent of the agency’s economic output in Utah.

For additional information about oil and gas leasing in Utah, please contact Donna Kenney at (801) 386-0104. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question with the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land, the most of any Federal agency. This land, known as the National System of Public Lands, is primarily located in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The BLM’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. In Fiscal Year 2015, the BLM generated $4.1 billion in receipts from activities occurring on public lands.

