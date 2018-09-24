BLM Seeks Public Comments

MONTICELLO, Utah – The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service will host three public meetings as part of the ongoing land use planning for the Bears Ears National Monument. The draft management plans for the Shash Jáa Unit and the Indian Creek Units as well as the associated environmental impact statement (EIS) were released for public review on Aug. 17, 2018. More information about the planning effort may be found on the BLM ePlanning project page at https://goo.gl/uLrEae .

The BLM invites members of the public to attend meetings at the following dates and locations:

Oct. 2, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m., San Juan High School, 311 N 100 E, Blanding, UT.

Oct. 3, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m., Bluff Community Center, 190 N 3 rd St E, Bluff, UT.

St E, Bluff, UT. Oct. 4, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m., White Horse High School, State Highway 162, Montezuma Creek, UT.

These open-house meetings provide opportunities for the public to speak with resource specialists, ask questions, and submit written comments in person. Written comments may be submitted at the meetings or anytime through Nov. 15, 2018 via mail or email. Please see the ePlanning project page for ways to comment.

On Jan. 16, 2018, the BLM initiated planning to prepare Monument Management Plans for the Bears Ears National Monument Indian Creek Unit, and for the Shash Jáa Unit, which is co-managed with the Manti La-Sal National Forest. Since then, the BLM and the USFS have worked with cooperating agencies to develop draft management plans and a draft EIS reflecting input from many stakeholders and the public. The plans include a range of alternatives addressing management issues brought forward during scoping.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question. The FRS is available 24/7. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

KANAB, Utah – The Bureau of Land Management will host two public meetings as part of the ongoing land use planning for the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument (GSENM) and the federal lands excluded from the GSENM that are now identified as the Kanab-Escalante Planning Area. The draft management plans for the Grand Staircase, Kaiparowits, and the Escalante Canyons Units and associated environmental impact statement (EIS) were released for public review on Aug.17, 2018 and modified on August 31. More information about the planning effort may be found on the BLM ePlanning project page at https://goo.gl/EHvhbc.

“We welcome public discussion about the draft plans and the sharing of input with BLM staff,” said Harry Barber, acting monument manager. “This review period provides an important opportunity to influence the decision-making process. The alternatives in the draft EIS analyze alternatives for protecting natural and cultural resources within the monument, while also providing opportunities for multiple uses of public lands.”

The BLM invites members of the public to attend meetings at the following dates and locations:

Oct. 15, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m., Escalante High School, 70 N 1 W, Escalante, UT.

Oct. 16, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m., Kanab Elementary School, 41 W 100 N, Kanab, UT.

These open-house meetings provide opportunities for the public to speak with resource specialists, ask questions, and submit written comments in person. Written comments may be submitted at the meetings or anytime through Nov. 30, 2018 via mail or via the ePlanning project page.

To help the BLM properly consider and incorporate feedback, please include a reference to a specific page or section of the draft EIS/draft resource management plan in your comment. Comments may be submitted by any of the following methods:

Mail: 669 S Hwy 89A Kanab, UT 84741, Attn: Matt Betenson.

● ePlanning: https://goo.gl/EHvhbc.

On Jan. 16, 2018, the BLM initiated planning for these lands and hosted a nearly 3-month-long scoping period and two public meetings. Since then, the BLM has worked with cooperating agencies to develop draft management plans and a draft EIS reflecting input from many stakeholders and the public. The plans include a range of alternatives addressing management issues brought forward during scoping.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question. The FRS is available 24/7. Replies are provided during normal business hours.