BLM Seeks Public Comment on Solar in Utah

Solar Energy in Utah currently on the BLM’s agenda- The Bureau of Land Management is asking for feedback on a proposal to develop solar energy in Beaver County, Utah – The BLM’s Cedar City Field Office released a draft environmental assessment for proposed parcels within the Milford Flats South Solar Energy Zone. This draft environmental assessment analyzes the environmental consequences of competitively leasing four parcels of public lands, comprising approximately 5,564 acres, for solar energy development and initiates a 30-day public comment period. If the Milford Flats Solar Energy Zone is fully developed, construction anticipated to provide will provide at least 216 jobs and $11.2 million in income to those employed, with operations providing at least 15 jobs and $400,000 in income..

