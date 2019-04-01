BLM Seeks Public Comment on Klondike Bluffs Camping Proposal

MOAB, Utah – The Bureau of Land Management is seeking comments on an environmental assessment (EA) analyzing a proposal to provide sustainable camping opportunities and improvements in the Klondike Bluffs area. The proposal addresses increased visitor demand for camping through the creation of designated campsites and campgrounds with amenities.

This popular recreation area is approximately 23 miles north of Moab and is identified as a mountain bike focus area in the Moab Resource Management Plan. The area includes approximately 14,600 acres located between US Route 191 and Arches National Park. In addition to camping, hiking, and riding opportunities the area is rich in cultural and paleontological resources, including the Copper Ridge Sauropod Trail.

Due to the focus area’s popularity, excessive dispersed camping is impacting public health, wildlife habitat, vegetation and soils, grazing operations, and sensitive cultural and paleontological resources. The BLM proposes to designate campsites, place signs, provide new guidance for human waste, revegetate and restore disturbed areas, and restrict firewood collection for campfires.

The environmental assessment, associated map, and additional information are available for review and comment on the BLM’s ePlanning project webpage: https://bit.ly/2UVhDCc. Please submit your comments by April 15, 2019.

Comments may be submitted by letter or email:

Bureau of Land Management

Attention: Katie Stevens

82 East Dogwood

Moab, UT 84532

kstevens@blm.gov

Subject Line: Klondike Bluffs Camping

Implementing changes to the management of this area is a multistep process, and seeking public input on this proposal is the first step. Other steps include publication of a supplementary rule and site-specific assessments prior to building campgrounds, bathrooms, trails, and other facilities. The development of supplementary rules will provide another opportunity for public comment.

Comments that provide additional facts or information, suggest corrections, and/or specifically address the proposal are the most helpful. Please be aware, your entire comment – including personal identifying information – may be made publicly available.

For additional information about this proposal, please contact Katie Stevens, Outdoor Recreation Planner, at 435 259-2100. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question. The FRS is available 24/7. Replies are provided during normal business hours.