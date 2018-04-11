BLM Seeks Feedback on Surface Mining at Glitter

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Arizona Strip Field Office is encouraging public comments on the R H B Dixie Bell Mine Environmental Assessment (EA), known locally as the “Glitter Mine,” with the 30-day public comment period ending May 4, 2018.

The EA analyzes R & J Stone LLC’s proposal to continue surface mining activities for selenite gypsum. The mine is about 10 miles southeast of St. George just over the Arizona state line in Mohave County, Arizona.

Members of the public are encouraged to provide comments via email: blm_az_asdo_comments@blm.gov. Please include “R H B Dixie Bell Mine EA” in the subject line. Comments may also be mailed to the address above or sent by fax to 435-688-3258.

A copy of the EA (EA No. DOI-BLM-AZ-A010-2018-0003-EA) can be obtained at BLM’s NEPA Register ePlanning website, https://go.usa.gov/xnYCy , or by contacting Rody Cox at r8cox@blm.gov or 435-688-3244. Hard copies of the EA can also be picked up at the BLM Arizona Strip Field Office located at 345 East Riverside Dr., in St. George.