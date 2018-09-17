BLM Seeking Public’s Feedback on Draft Bears Ears Plans

The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service will host three public meetings as part of the ongoing land use planning for the Bears Ears National Monument. The draft management plans for the Shash Jáa Unit and the Indian Creek Units as well as the associated environmental impact statement (EIS) were released for public review on Aug. 17, 2018. More information about the planning effort may be found on the BLM ePlanning project page here.

The BLM invites members of the public to attend meetings at the following dates and locations:

Oct. 2, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m., San Juan High School, 311 N 100 E, Blanding, UT.

Oct. 3, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m., Bluff Community Center, 190 N 3 rd St E, Bluff, UT.

St E, Bluff, UT. Oct. 4, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m., White Horse High School, State Highway 262, Montezuma Creek, UT.

These open-house meetings provide opportunities for the public to speak with resource specialists, ask questions, and submit written comments in person. Written comments may be submitted at the meetings or anytime through Nov. 15, 2018 via mail or email. Please see the ePlanning project page for ways to comment.

On Jan. 16, 2018, the BLM initiated planning to prepare Monument Management Plans for the Bears Ears National Monument Indian Creek Unit, and for the Shash Jáa Unit, which is co-managed with the Manti La-Sal National Forest. Since then, the BLM and the USFS have worked with cooperating agencies to develop draft management plans and a draft EIS reflecting input from many stakeholders and the public. The plans include a range of alternatives addressing management issues brought forward during scoping.

