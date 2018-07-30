BLM Plans Horse and Burro Gather

Due to declining rangeland health, overpopulation and continued drought conditions, the Bureau of Land Management Price Field Office will conduct a wild horse gather at the Muddy Creek Herd Management Area (HMA) beginning in August. The BLM plans to gather an estimated 149 wild horses. Once gathers have been completed and upon reaching Appropriate Management Level, fertility control would be administered to horses to help reduce the population increase in the HMA.

The Muddy Creek HMA is located in Emery County, approximately 20 miles south of Ferron, Utah, in the San Rafael Swell. It consists of approximately 283,400 acres of public and state lands.

The gather impacts are described and analyzed in the Muddy Creek Wild Horse Gather Plan Environmental Assessment (EA). The EA and Decision Record are posted on the BLM web-site: https://go.usa.gov/xUWVK .

Horses removed from the range will be prepared for the BLM adoption and sale program. For more information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit the BLM National Wild Horse and Burro website at www.blm.gov/whb or call (866) 468-7826.

For additional gather-specific information, please contact Mike Tweddell at (435) 636-3609. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

-BLM–