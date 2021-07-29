BLM Lifts Fire Restrictions on Arizona Strip

The Bureau of Land Management lifts fire restrictions on the Arizona Strip District

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Effective Friday, July 30, 2021, fire restrictions for all Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands administered by the Arizona Strip District will be lifted. Due to cooler temperatures and increased precipitation causing a rise in fuel moisture, it has been determined that the likelihood of wildfire has lessened to the degree that the restrictions can be rescinded.

Before going hiking or camping, ensure you are aware of fire regulations, restrictions, or area closures.

Use metal fire rings or grills where available. Wood placed on a fire should never exceed the size of the grill or fire ring.

If building a fire on the ground (in areas where permitted), select a location that is away from adjoining or overhanging flammable material, and ensure the ground beneath and around the fire is clear of all flammable materials. On windy days fires avoid building fires if possible.

If you have a campfire, make sure it is fully extinguished before leaving the area. Douse fires with water and dirt, then stir with a shovel until it is completely cold to the touch.

If you are using a portable stove, make sure the area is clear of grasses and other fine fuels. Prevent stoves from tipping and starting a fire.

Never throw cigarettes out the window of a vehicle. Instead, use ashtrays to prevent wildfires.

Practice Leave No Trace principles—pack out cigarette butts and burned materials from your camping area.

Never park a vehicle over dead grass; the catalytic converter can ignite the vegetation.

Use caution when discharging a firearm, operating an internal combustion engine, welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame, or using explosives (where permitted).

Fireworks and exploding targets are always prohibited on federally managed lands.

Fire restrictions may vary by county or jurisdiction depending on the level of fire. For information on fire prevention tips and restrictions in your area, contact your local BLM office, or visit https://wildlandfire.az.gov.

