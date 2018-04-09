News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

BLM Land Use Proposal Public Comment Period

April 09
2018
Just a few more days left to make your voice heard when it comes to telling the Bureau of Land Management how you feel about the downsizing of Grand Staircase Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments, and more specifically what you think of  the BLM’s  new “land use” plans that reflect the diminished Monument boundaries and potential new uses of the land now officially considered outside the monument borders.  Use the information below to add your feedback.

Specific information for Bears Ears – Deadline April 11th, 2018

Comment here for Bears Ears. Or here.
Or email here.
Postcards or letters: Attn: Field Office Manager
Monticello Field Office
Bureau of Land Management, P.O. Box 7, Monticello, UT 84535
Information on planning process here.

Specific information for Grand Staircase-Escalante – Deadline April 13th, 2018

Comment here for Grand Staircase-Escalante. Or here.
Or email here.
Postcards or letters: Attn: Monument Manager
Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument
Bureau of Land Management, 669 South Highway 89A, Kanab, UT 84741
Information on planning process here.

 

