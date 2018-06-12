BLM Comment Period for Coal Mining Draft EA

Consistent with the Administration’s goal of energy independence, the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Price Field Office (PFO) announced today that the comment period is open for the Draft Environmental Analysis (EA) for Canyon Fuel Company, Sufco Mine lease modification. The lease modification is located in the Wasatch Plateau Coal Field located in Sevier County, Utah. The public surface lands are managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, Fishlake National Forest; and federal minerals managed by the U.S. Department of the Interior, BLM, PFO. The comment period will extend from June 13 through July 13. “The BLM PFO is excited to be able to partner with the U.S. Forest Service on this project,” said Field Office Manager, Chris Conrad. “To complete this project will not only benefit Canyon Fuel Company, but the citizens of Emery and Sevier Counties and the State of Utah.” The coal industry on public lands in Utah contributed $641million in total economic output in FY2016, providing essential electrical energy for the public.

The Sufco Mine is an underground coal mine that has operated since 1941. The coal would be mined entirely deep underground as part of the existing mine. Underground coal mining would be conducted via the longwall mining method, supported by the continuous mining method. Mining would likely be initiated as soon as the lease modifications are obtained and the appropriate mining and reclamation permits are approved.

People are encouraged to submit comments online through BLM’s ePlanning project page at the following internet address: https://go.usa.gov/xRFnu. On the website, the public can view the current EA. Comments can be added by clicking the “Documents” tab, then click the “Comment on Document” button.

Alternately, comments may be submitted by email to blm_ut_pr_comments@blm.gov or by mail to the following address: BLM-Price Field Office, Attn: SUFCO, 125 South 600 West, Price, UT 84501. Comments submitted by mail must be postmarked by July 13, 2018.

For additional information, please call Mike Glasson at 435-636-3651. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800- 877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $75 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2016— more than any other agency in the Department of the Interior. These activities supported more than 372,000 jobs.