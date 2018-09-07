BLM Green Lights Massive Mine Expansion

The Bureau of Land Management has green-lighted a massive expansion of an existing coal mine near Alton in Kane County, Utah.

According to the agency, the extraction of 30.8 million tons of coal will result in more than 100 new jobs. New indirect jobs–for example, fuel and retail–could approach 500.

U.S. Senators Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee both hailed the expansion, saying it demonstrates that responsible development and environmental stewardship can co-exist.

The BLM says the lease will contain protective stipulations aimed at minimizing the effects of the mine on wildlife, air, water, and recreation.

Conservation groups contest that claim, alleging the expansion will not only negatively impact wildlife but will diminish the experience of Bryce Canyon National Park visitors.

Over 280,000 submitted public comments opposed the project.