BLM Delays Parts Of Waste Prevention Rule

In an effort to assist in President Trump’s goal to reduce challenges caused by federal regulations that get in the way of economic growth and energy development, the Bureau of Land Management today decided to temporarily delay certain requirements within the 2016 Final Waste Prevention Rule until Jan of 2019. The BLM was mandated to review the rule by Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and discovered the immediate implementing of the rule could put unnecessary burden on the industry while they were still determining which parts of the rule should be revised. The lifting of the regulations temporarily will give BLM enough time to give the rule proper review – which has already included getting more than 150-thousand public comments during stakeholder outreach to existing federal, state, and tribal agencies. The rule and its associated documents can be found at the Federal eRulemaking Portal.