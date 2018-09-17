BLM Concludes Muddy Creek Wild Horse Gather

The Bureau of Land Management Price Field Office has concluded the gather and removal of excess wild horses from areas in and around the Muddy Creek Herd Management Area (HMA) in Emery County, Utah.

The BLM gathered and removed a total of 153 wild horses from the range due to continued drought conditions and overpopulation on the HMA. The Muddy Creek HMA is located approximately 20 miles south of Ferron, in the San Rafael Swell. It consists of approximately 283,400 acres of public and state lands.

Animals removed from the range were transported to the Delta Wild Horse Facility in Delta, Utah, and will be made available for adoption through the BLM Wild Horse and Burro adoption and sale program. Those not placed into private care will be cared for on off-range pastures, where they retain their protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.