BLM Christmas Trees

Christmas tree permits available in BLM West Desert District offices

SALT LAKE CITY—The Bureau of Land Management Salt Lake Field Office and Fillmore Field Office will begin selling non-commercial Christmas tree cutting permits for pinyon pines and juniper trees this November. Permits can be obtained Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on federal holidays.

Quantity and dates of permit sales vary between offices:

The BLM Salt Lake Field Office permits will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 9 for $10 per permit, with a limit of 2 permits per household. Permits will not be sold on Nov. 10 due to the observed federal holiday. Permits can be purchased at the Salt Lake Field Office located at 2370 S. Decker Lake Blvd., West Valley, UT, 84119.

The BLM Fillmore Field Office permits will go on sale Monday, Nov. 13 for $10 per permit, with a limit of 3 permits per household. Permits can be purchased at the Salt Lake Field Office and the Fillmore Field Office located at 95 East 500 North, Fillmore, UT 84631.

Christmas tree permits allow for cutting on designated BLM-managed lands in Tooele and Box Elder counties, and on all BLM-managed lands in Juab and Millard counties. Permittees will be provided with maps and directions. The Salt Lake Field Office will also sell permits for BLM-managed lands in Elko County, Nevada. The BLM accepts all major credit cards, cash, and checks.

Tree-cutters traveling through Utah’s West Desert should be prepared for poor road conditions or inclement weather. Some tree cutting areas may be inaccessible after snowfall – early season cutting is advisable.

For additional information, please contact Mark Williams in the BLM Salt Lake Field Office at 801-977-4300 or Eric Reid in the BLM Fillmore Field Office at 435-743-3100. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question with the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.