BLM Christmas Non-Commercial Tree Cutting Permits Available for SE Utah

Holiday season tree cutting permits for sale in southeastern Utah

MOAB, Utah – The holiday season is upon us. For many, traditions include venturing out with family and friends to find a tree to bring home and decorate. The BLM Moab and Monticello Field Offices will sell non-commercial tree cutting permits through December 24, 2020. Permits are $10 per tree and two permits are allowed per household.

Permits can be purchased by calling:

Moab Field Office, (435) 259-2100 – Species: Pinyon Pine

Monticello Field Office, (435) 587-1500– Species: Pinyon Pine and Juniper

BLM permits are valid on BLM-managed public lands only. For information about tree permits on national forests, please contact the Manti-La Sal National Forest Moab Ranger District at (435) 259-7155.

When searching for that perfect tree, please remember the following:

BLM has designated areas for harvesting holiday trees. Maps are provided with your permit.

Black Ridge is the closest area to Moab.

Stay on designated roads and respect private land.

Be prepared! Make sure you have everything you need for an outdoor venture including warm clothes, food, water, and safety equipment.

Let someone know where you will be going and when you plan to return.

If you get stranded, call for help, and stay with your group and vehicle until help arrives.

At the end of the season please dispose of your tree properly. Consider composting or using your tree for firewood if those are options available to you.

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday season!

For more information, call the Moab Field Office at (435) 259-2100 or the Monticello Field Office at (435) 587-1500. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or ask a question. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

