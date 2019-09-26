BLM Celebrates National Public Lands Day Sept. 28

BLM to celebrate National Public Lands Day Sept. 28

Bureau designates fee-free day at its recreation and visitor sites as part of the annual event

WASHINGTON – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will celebrate the 26th annual National Public Lands Day on Sept. 28 with a wide range of volunteer opportunities as well as the designation of a fee-free day at public lands sites around the country.

“National Public Lands Day is a time-honored tradition where we come together as a national community to celebrate and care for these lands that are entrusted to all of us,” said BLM Deputy Director for Policy and Programs William Perry Pendley. “The BLM invites everyone to spend this special day enjoying the great outdoors and visiting their public lands.”

The wide variety of diverse landscapes across BLM-managed public lands offer visitors unique opportunities and memorable experiences as vast as the land itself. Visitors can explore more than 245 million acres of public lands and enjoy countless outdoor adventures, from hunting and fishing to camping, hiking and climbing. You can find more information about what’s available by visiting https://www.blm.gov/visit, or www.recreation.gov.

In addition to waiving entrance fees at its recreation and visitor sites, the BLM, along with other participating federal land management agencies including the National Park Service, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Department of Defense, will present coupons for an additional fee-free day to volunteers participating in National Public Lands Day projects.

On fee-free days, site-specific standard amenity and day-use fees are waived. Other fees, such as overnight camping, cabin rentals, group day use, and use of special areas, remain in effect.

The BLM has long been a leading federal partner in encouraging volunteerism on National Public Lands Day. This year, more than 10,000 volunteers are anticipated at 388 BLM cleanup, maintenance, and beautification projects coordinated by over 90 fields, district and state offices. Groups and individuals interested in volunteering can visit the BLM’s National Public Lands Day web page or contact their local BLM office for more details.

Organized by the National Environmental Education Foundation, National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands, bringing together hundreds of thousands of volunteers to help restore and maintain America’s public lands. For more information, visit the National Environmental Education Foundation web site at https://www.neefusa.org/npld.

BLM-specific questions can also be directed to Linda Schnee, BLM National Volunteer Program Lead, at [email protected] or 202-912-7453.