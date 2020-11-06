BLM Announces Winter/Holidays Hours for The Wave Lottery

BLM announces winter, holiday hours for Coyote Buttes North (The Wave) Walk-in lottery permits offered four days a week throughout winter

KANAB, Utah — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Kanab Field Office will transition to a winter schedule for the Coyote Buttes North (The Wave) and Coyote Buttes South in-person lotteries beginning November 20. As such, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday permits will be issued on the preceding Friday at 8:30 a.m. MST, located at 180 East 100 North, Kanab, Utah 84741.

The BLM will also be adjusting hours for the holidays. For Thanksgiving (Nov. 26) a two-day drawing will occur November 25. For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day permits (Dec. 24 & 25), a 5-day drawing will occur on Dec. 23. For New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day permits (Dec. 31 & Jan. 1), a 5-day drawing will occur on Dec. 30.

Visitors applying for a permit are encouraged to arrive at the lottery at 8:30 a.m. to submit applications before the drawing, which begins sharply at 9 a.m.

This winter schedule will continue until a 7-day schedule resumes, typically around mid-March.

The Paria Contact Station, which serves as a permit pickup location for the Paria Canyon Overnight permits, provides visitor information for the Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness and remains seasonally closed until resuming a 7-day schedule, typically around mid-March.

Visitors can also apply for permits four months in advance through the online lottery system. For more information about applying online, visit recreation.gov.

For questions about the lottery, please call 435-644-1300 or 435-644-5033.

For specific questions about hiking The Wave, please call 435-688-3200.

For information about walk-in and online lottery permits, visit the Coyote Buttes webpage at https://www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-passes/lotteries-and-permitsystems/arizona/coyote-buttes.

