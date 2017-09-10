BLM: Adopt a Wild Horse?

Adoption Event to Feature Utah’s Own Cedar Mountain and Sulphur Horses

DELTA, Utah—On Sept. 23, 2017, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Delta Wild Horse and Burro Facility will host an open house adoption featuring wild horses gathered from the Cedar Mountain and Sulphur herd management areas in western Utah.

Approximately 180 horses, featuring Cedar Mountain weanlings and Sulphur yearling horses, will be available for adoption from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Facility gates will open at 9 a.m. with viewing until 10 a.m. Competitive bidding will begin at 10 a.m. with all remaining animals available on a first come, first serve basis at 11 a.m. The adoption fee begins at $125, then Adopt-a-Buddy for $25, to qualified adopters. The facility is located at 600 North 400 West, Delta, Utah.

“I encourage anyone that is interested in adopting a beautifully colored weanling to come visit the facility,” said Heath Weber, Delta Wild Horse Facility Manager. “This is one of the nicest bunch of young horses we’ve had at the facility in a long time.”

To adopt a wild horse, individuals must be 18 years of age, never convicted of animal abuse or cruelty, and have the proper boarding facilities. Adopters must ensure that appropriate transportation is available; no animal will be permitted to load into an unsafe trailer. Adopted horses are required to be taken home on the day of adoption. More information on requirements can be found here: https://on.doi.gov/2nHOzki.

The public is welcome to view the horses prior to adoption, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. It is recommended that adopters have their application approved before the adoption day to expedite the process, but this is not required. Walk-ups are welcome. For those wanting more information about the adoption or to make an appointment, call the Delta Wild Horse and Burro Facility at (435) 253-1651 or (435) 201-3834.

The BLM manages and protects wild horses and burros under the authority of the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act, as amended. This law authorizes the BLM to remove excess wild horses and burros from the range to sustain the health and productivity of the public lands. Currently, more than 47,000 off-range horses and burros are fed and cared for in either off-range corrals or off-range pastures at a cost of $49 million a year, which accounts for 65 percent of the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program budget. Each horse or burro placed into private care saves the taxpayer nearly $50,000 in care costs over the life of the animal.

To learn more about the wild horse and burro program or to obtain an adoption application, visit the BLM National Wild Horse and Burro website at: http://on.doi.gov/2h11lDS .

For more information about the adoption event, contact Lisa Reid, Public Affairs Specialist, at (435) 743-3128 or lreid@blm.gov. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for Lisa Reid. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land, the most of any Federal agency. This land, known as the National System of Public Lands, is primarily located in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The BLM’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. In Fiscal Year 2015, the BLM generated $4.1 billion in receipts from activities occurring on public lands.