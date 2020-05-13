Blitz Testing Continues at Canyonlands

The last scheduled Arizona Covid-19 Testing Blitz date is scheduled for this Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Canyonlands Urgent Care Facility.

Director of Operations, Mari Reed, recently spoke with Lake Powell Communications. Reed said previous testing has been going smoothly and that 326 tests had been performed on the most recent testing date of May 9, 2020. That figure is up considerably from the first week of testing when 225 tests were completed. Officials said they had only been expecting about 150 on that first test date. The positive testing rate at that first Page testing was 14% which resulted in a little over 30 new cases being diagnosed. Coconino County positive coronovirus cases for Page, not including tribal communities, is currently at 105.

Reed also encouraged anyone to come out this Saturday who feels the need to be tested. She said they have plenty of tests and want to test as many people as possible again. Testing is free for all and will run from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Reed said it takes anywhere from 24 to 48 hours usually to receive your test results and that turnaround time just depends on the current number of tests being processed and the testing facility itself.

If you do plan on getting tested this Saturday at the Page Canyonlands Urgent Care Facility, plan on waiting and being patient for your turn. Wear your masks and practice social distancing.

Reed thanked her staff on the frontlines at Canyonlands, calling them “awesome” and promised more updates to Lake Powell Communications about the results of local testing efforts. We have also now posted the full interview with Mari Reed to our website here: https://www.lakepowelllife.com/podcast/interview-with-mari-reed-director-of-operations-at-canyonlands/