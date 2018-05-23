News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Bleak Outlook for Colorado River

May 23
11:45 2018
It’s a low flow for the over 40 million people and 6,300 square miles of farmland in the United States and Mexico that it serves. The flow of the Colorado River into Lake Powell will only be 43 percent of average this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The river is struggling with rising demands, declining flows, and an 18-year drought. However, officials say there will not be any mandatory cutbacks in water use. Water levels in mountain rivers peaked last week, which was earlier than usual. Levels are the fifth-lowest in more than 50 years.

