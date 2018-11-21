Black Friday Shopping Begins Online

Have you ever thought to yourself the rush to holiday shopping comes earlier and earlier every year? Black Friday, traditionally the reason folks are complaining, when loved ones who work in retail are heading off to work before the Thanksgiving dishes have even been cleared from the table.

This year online retailers offering your Black Friday specials as of 12am this morning, big box stores such as Kohl’s, Best buy, Walmart and Target rolling out the online “pre-Black Friday” deals days before the brick and mortar stores are inviting you in on the eve of Thanksgiving.

Walmart in Page has a nifty new way to help you cope with the long lines and crowds of holiday shoppers, featuring the Check Out With Me program, which means if you only have a few items and are paying with a card you can skip the line and check out anywhere on the Walmart sales floor where an associate is available, after which they will text or email you a receipt.