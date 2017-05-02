Bitter Springs Hiker Gets Helicopter Rescue

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and DPS Air Rescue helicopter rescued a lone stranded female hiker from cliffs east of Bitter Springs.

On Sunday April 30th, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Coconino county Sheriff’s Office received a request for a rescue in the Bitter Springs Area. The hiker, an adult Female from Page, Arizona had been hiking alone on a back-country route of Echo Peak when she went off trail and became stuck on a cliff.

The Stranded Female called in to the National Park Service requesting help. The area was outside of the National Park, so Park Service contacted the Sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s Deputies from Page responded to the area. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded from Flagstaff. The Sheriff’s office also requested assistance from Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue Helicopter from Flagstaff.

The DPS helicopter and a Search and Rescue Short Haul Technician, were able to successfully rescue the female from the cliff face shortly before dark. The female did not require any medical attention and was transported back to her vehicle by Sheriff’s Deputies.