Bison Population At North Rim To Be Reduced

The National Park Service plans to reduce the size of the bison herd on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, which will include the shooting of some of the animals.

About 500 bison currently roam the area. Over the next three to five years, that number will be reduced to less than 200.

The Park Service has yet to say how many of the animals will be killed. The rest of the bison will be captured and transferred to other areas.

The agency says the size of the herd is negatively impacting resources, such as water, vegetation, archaeological sites, and the visitor experience.

It is estimated that left unchecked, the herd would grow to 800 animals in the next few years and as many as 1,500 in 10 years.

Bison were brought to the House Rock Valley in the early 1900s.