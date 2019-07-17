Billie Named PHS Head Football Coach

Page High School has named Leland “Bubba” Billie as its new head football coach for the 2019 season, and he brings with him a lot of football knowledge, experience, and passion.

“Football has always been a part of my life,” Billie said. “From about 3rd grade to 5th grade I served as a water boy for our high school team. My old wrestling coach would check me out of school and I would even travel with the team on the bus. This is where I learned to love the sport and the culture of being on a team. Each year my dad and I would also travel to watch the state championship game where we frequently watched Paul Moro’s Yellowjackets dominate.”

He also played football from 6th to 12th grade.

Coach Billie has worked as an assistant coach with the Sand Devils for the past three seasons as the coach of its offensive and defensive lines. He also coaches track and field for the Sand Devils.

Billie takes over for Mitchell Stephens who has been the head football coach for the last two seasons. Stephens resigned in May to take a coaching position in his home state of Texas.

Billie has been working with a core group of football players since the first week of June doing strength and conditioning training, and field skills.

“I was happy to see him get the job,” said Chris Green, an assistant coach with the Sand Devils football team. “He’s been working with the players all summer long.”

This is Billie’s eighth year coaching football. Prior to moving to Page, he coached football, as well as track and wrestling, in Holbrook and Winslow.

Billie grew up in Holbrook. He graduated from ASU with a degree in Elementary Education and has since gone on to earn a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction. He’s also halfway through a second Master’s Degree in Education Leadership.

For the last two years, Billie has worked as the Student Achievement Teacher at both Desert View and the middle school, but starting this year he will teach 5th grade at Desert View Intermediate School.

Billie will have some big shoes to fill taking over for Coach Stephens who was 18-5 overall during his two seasons and led the team to the first and second rounds of the playoffs.

Billie said he’s looking forward to the challenge ahead of him.

“I’m excited about the new season and to work with this year’s team,” said Coach Billie. “The kids are pumped and looking forward to getting on the field.”

