Bike Rider Struck by Vehicle in Page

On Tuesday morning shortly after nine a young man on a bicycle crossing S. Lake Powell Boulevard at Elm Street was struck by a pickup truck.

The victim, who suffers from cerebral palsy, seemed to be OK as he spoke to Lake Powell Communications at All-American Fuel, where the bike was on the ground. He told us that he felt the driver just wasn’t paying attention. The bicycle was pretty severely damaged, and the truck had a small dent in front, which may or may not have been a result of the incident.

The driver of the truck seemed upset with himself when he was describing what happened to Page officers on scene. The man who was on the bike spoke to paramedics, but didn’t appear to be injured. He was limping, but he told us it was the result of his cerebral palsy.

Page Police investigated the accident. There was a report that a citation had been issued for failure to yield.