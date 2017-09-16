Big Win on the Road for Page

It was a huge win for the Page Sand Devils’ football team Friday night; 50-0 over the Window Rock Fighting Scouts on their home field in Fort Defiance. It improved the Page record to 3-2 and with this win they are 1-0 in regional play.

By the middle of the second quarter the game was no longer in doubt. And on this night, Page Head Coach Mitchell Stephens was even satisfied. That was not the case after the team’s first two wins this season.

This win was different.

“I’m finally satisfied, but there’s definitely stuff we have to work on and we’ll say that every week no matter what the score,” a pleased Coach Stephens said immediately following the game. “We’ve really stressed playing four quarters and we haven’t yet this year. Our guys finally came out on fire and we feel like we did play four quarters.”

The halftime score was Page 42 – Window Rock 0.

“It’s tough at halftime with a big lead,” said the coach. “You don’t want to become complacent. And I feel our guys did a good job of finishing the game, as well.”

The first half scores had come quick starting with a 43-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacob Doyle to wide receiver Makaio Warner with 8:16 to go in quarter # 1. The final touchdown of the game, and the only score in the second half was a 47-yard run by Hayden Gracia with 8:08 to go in the 3rd quarter.

Other TD’s Friday night included three touchdown runs by quarterback Doyle, a 3-yard run by Kele Meredith, as well as a 65-yard fumble return by Skylar Claw. Actually, he just grabbed it out of the opposing quarterback’s “claws” and took it from there.

Next week the Sand Devils are in unfamiliar territory: they’re HOME! This after four straight games on the road. They will host Holbrook at 7 PM at Page High School. Don’t miss it!