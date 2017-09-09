Big Win for The Sand Devils in Kingman!

This time the Page Sand Devils held on to the ball!

Friday night under threatening conditions in Mohave County, Coach Mitchell Stevens’ football team beat the Bulldogs of Kingman 44-18. They had the lead for the entire game and had a 22-6 lead at halftime.

Senior Quarterback Jacob Doyle scored running touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters and he threw a 65-yard TD to sophomore Makaio Warner with 6:18 to go in the game.

In the second and third quarters junior Hayden Gracia ran the ball in for two touchdowns!

Head Coach Stevens told Lake Powell Communications immediately following the game that his kids played well, though he though they started slower than he had expected.

“A win’s a win, but we’re not satisfied with this one,” he told us. “We want a little bit more.”

The coach told us that each week the Sand Devils have gotten better, but there’s always something they can build on.

“It’s hard to get off the bus after a five hour drive and play football, but we just have to get into the habit of doing that.”

The Page players were told to get used to the travel because the state championship game is in Phoenix.

The team held on to the ball most of the night, following the seven turnovers last week in Winslow against the other Bulldogs.

Toward the end of the game the Sand Devils quarterback was freshman Robert Smith.

Next up for Page is another road game next Friday at Window Rock.

Feature Photo: The Sand Devils get ready Friday with lots of rain in the background.