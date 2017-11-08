News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Big Water/Blanding, Utah Election Day Results

Big Water/Blanding, Utah Election Day Results
November 08
10:35 2017
Print This Article

Even running unopposed, Big Water Mayor David Schmuker received a resounding endorsement in Tuesday’s election, receiving all 96 votes cast.  Usually, at least a few protest write-in votes are made or some electors don’t bother to register a selection.  

In the contested race for two four-year Town Council seats, the mayor’s son, Judah Schmuker, secured the most votes at 46 percent.  Michelle Dufour will take the second seat with 33 percent.  Both are newcomers to the positions.

Incumbent Merle Graffam, who was unopposed for a two-year seat, garnered 93 votes.

Meanwhile, For the fourth time in four decades, Blanding, Utah, voters turned back an attempt to lift the ban on liquor sales, by a margin of 66 to 34 percent.  Supporters of the repeal said it would be a boost to tourism.  

But one opponent said the alcohol prohibition is a way of “controlling” tourism. This person commented, “Once alcohol is available, that opens it up for huge hotels.”

Tags
Big WaterblandingUtah

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.