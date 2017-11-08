Big Water/Blanding, Utah Election Day Results

Even running unopposed, Big Water Mayor David Schmuker received a resounding endorsement in Tuesday’s election, receiving all 96 votes cast. Usually, at least a few protest write-in votes are made or some electors don’t bother to register a selection.

In the contested race for two four-year Town Council seats, the mayor’s son, Judah Schmuker, secured the most votes at 46 percent. Michelle Dufour will take the second seat with 33 percent. Both are newcomers to the positions.

Incumbent Merle Graffam, who was unopposed for a two-year seat, garnered 93 votes.

Meanwhile, For the fourth time in four decades, Blanding, Utah, voters turned back an attempt to lift the ban on liquor sales, by a margin of 66 to 34 percent. Supporters of the repeal said it would be a boost to tourism.

But one opponent said the alcohol prohibition is a way of “controlling” tourism. This person commented, “Once alcohol is available, that opens it up for huge hotels.”