Lake Powell News

Big Water Truck Crash

November 21
08:52 2017
The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash in Big Water that occurred early Tuesday morning.. A semi-tractor trailer that was southbound on US-89 went off the right side of the roadway, through a guardrail and flipped onto its side. The driver, who was apparently wearing a seat belt, was transported to Page Hospital, his condition unknown.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the highway patrol. There was not immediately known what may have caused the accident. It could have been drowsiness or perhaps the driver was cutoff by another vehicle.

We’ll keep in touch with the Utah Highway Patrol to see what they determine.

  

Big Watertruck crashUtahutah highway patrol

