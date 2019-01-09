News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Big Water School Scores Dismal

January 09
14:31 2019
Big Water School posted dismally low scores in a recent Utah State Board of Education assessment. Only 22 percent of students achieved grade-level expectations in English language arts. Science scores were even worse at 18 percent. In math, 28 percent of students met expectations. All the scores were less than 2017 levels.

Countywide, marks were much higher. Kane County School District students posted scores of 52 percent in language arts, 62 percent in math, and 54 percent in science.

Just 27 percent of Big Water first-through-eighth graders posted acceptable growth expectations in language arts, and only 22 percent met the mark in math. Forty-four percent of students in the county met the expectations.

