Big Water School Released From Negative Designation

November 06
11:14 2018
The Utah State Board of Education has released the Big Water School from a negative designation slapped on it in 2015. Because Big Water students’ performance data registered in the lower 15 percent of the state, the school was named a Turnaround school. A Title One support team then conducted an extensive appraisal of the school and developed a plan with goals and strategies to overcome the designation.

The Kane County School Board recently received a letter from the state board, which congratulated the school for achieving the exit criteria under the Turnaround Act. Principal Andy Roundy was credited with leading the improvements.

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

