Big Water School Released From Negative Designation

The Utah State Board of Education has released the Big Water School from a negative designation slapped on it in 2015. Because Big Water students’ performance data registered in the lower 15 percent of the state, the school was named a Turnaround school. A Title One support team then conducted an extensive appraisal of the school and developed a plan with goals and strategies to overcome the designation.

The Kane County School Board recently received a letter from the state board, which congratulated the school for achieving the exit criteria under the Turnaround Act. Principal Andy Roundy was credited with leading the improvements.