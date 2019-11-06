Big Water Results!!

Two new councilmen will be seated in Big Water in January. In Kanab, three council incumbents were reelected.

Sheath Guevarra and Vincent Olson were elected to the Big Water Town Council in Tuesday’s election. Guevarra secured 47 percent of the vote, while Olson registered at 30 percent. Adam Wagener was defeated with only a 24 percent endorsement.

Guevarra and Olson were both born and raised in the community.

In Kanab, incumbents Arlon Chamberlain (28%), Celeste Meyers (25%), and Michael East (22%) were re-elected to four-year terms. Bartholomew Battista (15%) and James Wendellhead (9%) were defeated.

Jeffrey Yates was unopposed in seeking the two-year seat.

Turnout across Kane County was 59 percent.

Results are unofficial until canvasses are conducted next week.