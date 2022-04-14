News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Big Water Man Dies in Jail

April 14
11:06 2022
By Eli Joseph
A Big Water man has died in the Kane County jail in Kanab, Utah.  The incident is being investigated as a suicide.
Jason Hager (formerly known as “Jason Bates”), 39, was incarcerated on suspicion of aggravated murder in the shooting death of Matthew Young, also of Big Water.
In a statement, Kane County Sheriff Tracy Glover said the death of Hager occurred on April 7th but gave no further details.
The investigation is being conducted by the Washington County Sheriff and Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office.
