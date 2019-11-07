News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Big Water & Kanab Election Results

November 07
2019
KANE COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

Two new councilmen will be seated in Big Water in January.  In Kanab, three council incumbents were reelected.
Sheath Guevarra and Vincent Olson were elected to the Big Water Town Council in Tuesday’s election.  Guevarra secured 47 percent of the vote, while Olson registered at 30 percent.  Adam Wagener was defeated with only a 24 percent endorsement.
Guevarra and Olson were both born and raised in the community.
In Kanab, incumbents Arlon Chamberlain (28%), Celeste Meyeres (25%), and Michael East (22%) were reelected to four-year terms.  Bartholomew Battista (15%) and James Wendellhead (9%) were defeated.
Jeffrey Yates was unopposed in seeking the two-year seat.
Turnout across Kane County was 59 percent.
Results are unofficial until canvasses are conducted next week.
