Big Water Fire and Rescue Responds to Paria Fire

July 20
12:24 2021
PRESS RELEASE

BIG WATER FIRE AND RESCUE

For immediate release

07/19/2021

Big Water Fire & Rescue photo

At 1241 PM MDT on Sunday the 18th of  July Big Water Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the community of Paria for a shed fire.  

When firefighters arrived on scene the shed and adjoining residence were completely engulfed in fire.  Firefighters took a defensive stance and protected a nearby motorhome and a mobile home on the property as well as preventing the spread of the fire to nearby residences. The fire destroyed a residence, a shed and a motor vehicle.

The lack of water and fire hydrants in the community hampered efforts of firefighters to control and extinguish the fire.  Engines had to travel 1.2 miles to secure water and in excess of 20 trips were made. High ambient temperatures exceeding 100 degrees also threatened fire fighters.   The resident of the house was treated and released for minor injuries. 

Several fire fighters were assessed for heat exhaustion.

Big Water was assisted by Kanab City Fire, Kane County EMS , Kane County Sheriff’s Office, The BLM, Utah Department of Natural Resources and Classic Lifeguard Helicopters.  The effort included 5 engines, two ambulances and 23 firefighters.

The resident lost everything except the clothes on his back. Losses are expected to be in excess of $1,000,000. Big Water Fire will collect donations of clothing and cash for the victim.

 

big water fire and rescuefire in paria

