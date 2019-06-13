Big Recycling Challenges for Page

Page city leaders were informed last night during their regular session that Page residents may soon be without a recycling service. Reece DeMille, Manager of Municipal Affairs and Contracts for Republic Services reported to the council that Rocky Mountain Recycling, the current recycling service provider has given notice to their customers that as of July 6th they will no longer be able to provide recycling processing due to their lack of ability to sell it to China or other recycle products buyers: (click audio link below)

DeMille on behalf of Republic Services appealed to the council for guidance indicating there may be a recycling services provider in Las Vegas that could possibly take over the recycling services for Page, but at a cost- with residents in Page not recycling properly, consistently attempting to recycle materials that wind up being contaminated and unsellable. Page residents averaging 50 percent contamination rate on items they put in the recycle bin, making the processing of that recycling more expensive down the line.

Councilors asked Republic Services to work with City Manager Mike Celaya to explore all the options available and come back to the council with recommendations.