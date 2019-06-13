News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Big Recycling Challenges for Page

Big Recycling Challenges for Page
June 13
07:15 2019
Print This Article

Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune – Workers sort #1 and #2 plastics. Rocky Mountain Recycling employees separate plastic, aluminum, steel, paper and cardboard at the recycling facility.

Page city leaders were informed last night during their regular session that Page residents may soon be without a recycling service. Reece DeMille, Manager of Municipal Affairs and Contracts for Republic Services reported to the council that Rocky Mountain Recycling, the current recycling service provider has given notice to their customers that as of July 6th they will no longer be able to provide recycling processing due to their lack of ability to sell it to China or other recycle products buyers: (click audio link below)

DeMille on behalf of Republic Services appealed to the council for guidance indicating there may be a recycling services provider in Las Vegas that could possibly take over the recycling services for Page, but at a cost- with residents in Page not recycling properly, consistently attempting to recycle materials that wind up being contaminated and unsellable. Page residents averaging 50 percent contamination rate on items they put in the recycle bin, making the processing of that recycling more expensive down the line.

Councilors asked Republic Services to work with City Manager Mike Celaya to explore all the options available and come back to the council with recommendations.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.