Big Night In The Big Apple For The Suns

It has been a season of hope for the Phoenix Suns as they work through the process of rebuilding a competitive NBA team. In 50 years of play, the Suns have made the playoffs 29 times, posted 19 seasons of 50 or more wins, made nine trips to the Western Conference Finals and advanced to the NBA Finals twice, in 1976 and 1993. In the last 8 season, the Suns have failed to make the playoffs this year seems no different as the Suns are 7-24 and in the last place in the Western Conference.

With the top pick in this year’s NBA draft and two more picks in the first round, the Suns were looking to rebuild a winning organization. Suns start the season on a winning note beating the Dallas Mavericks in the first game of the season 121-100. With two months of the season in the books, the Phoenix Suns are 7-24 on the year in which three of the seven wins have come in the last week.

It has been 21 months since the Phoenix Suns won three games in a row. The last time the Suns won three games in a row was March 2017. Suns have been haunted this season so far with injuries losing Devin Booker and TJ Warren the top two scores for the Suns for multiple games left the Suns without stable leadership.

During the Suns, ten games losing streak Booker and Warren were out for half of the games. Booker returned after the Dallas game to give the Suns back to back wins for the first time this season. In his return, Booker scored 28 points 7 rebounds and dished 7 assists.

On Monday the Phoenix Suns began a five-game road swing starting in New York with stops in Boston, Washington, Brooklyn, and Orlando. Other than the Boston game the opponents are under .500 on the season. Suns and the Knicks are in the race to see who will get the top pick in this year’s draft. The Suns started on pace with the Knicks trading basket for basket behind at the break 66-59. Suns outscored the Knicks 41-17 in the third quarter to get their third win in a row 128-110. Booker finished with 38 points while DeAndre Ayton and TJ Warren combined for 46. Suns are in Boston tomorrow night 5:30 tip-off.