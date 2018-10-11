Big Night For Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes enter the season the youngest team in NHL at 26 years and 8 months. With just two games played in the 2018-2019 NHL season, the young and rising Arizona Coyotes are seeking their first victory and their first goal of the season. Just a season ago the Coyotes didn’t get their first win until the twelfth game of the season.

Arizona Coyotes made some big adjustments in the offseason with the retirement of Captain Shane Doan shocked the organization. Doan is the all-time leading scorer for the Coyotes scoring 52 goals in his final season for the yokes last season. The Coyotes entered this season predicted to make one of the final two sports in playoffs with the young roster. Yokes haven’t seen the postseason since the 2011-2012 season when they lost to the LA Kings in five games.

The Coyotes surprised all the fans when they submitted the opening day roster and it had the fifth overall pick in this past year NHL Draft listed. Barrett Hayton made the opening day roster for the Coyotes. Hayton has not seen any playing time in the first two games was placed on the Injured Reserve list yesterday for an undisclosed reason. Hayton was sent down to the junior’s OHL team no date has been set when he will return to the Coyotes roster.

The 0-2 Coyotes traveled to Anaheim to face the undefeated Ducks for the second time in four days, on opening night at Gila River arena this past Saturday the Ducks beat the Yokes 1-0. Last night after two games in the books the Yokes were still seeking their first goal of the season and the first victory. With two in a half minutes left in the first period on a power play opportunity the Coyotes Dylan Strome gets the goal for the Yoke to tie the game up at 1-1 at the intermission. Yokes didn’t wait long in the second period to get the lead for the first time of the season with just 5 minutes into the second period Brad Richardson scored the go-ahead goal for the Yokes. Ducks tied the game at the seventeen-minute mark in the second period at 2-2. In a shootout, the Yokes scored on their first shot to take the victory and stop the quest for the Ducks to start 4-0 for the first time in franchise history. Coyotes return home Saturday against Buffalo.