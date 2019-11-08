Big Improvements for Big Water Emergency Services

Big Water Utah-

The town of Big Water has made major improvements to emergency services in the eastern side of Kane County. Big Water Fire and Rescue which was solely a volunteer operation for Emergency Medical Response and Fire Suppression has converted to a combination department with both paid and volunteer members.

This change will allow for a dependable 24-hour response to emergencies from the Arizona Border to Mile Post 32 on Highway 89. Big Water Fire and Rescue has hired new advanced life support and basic life support personnel to provide service 24 hours per day. There are positions available for A-EMT’s and Paramedics.

In addition, Big Water Fire and Rescue will be offering CPR classes for businesses, organizations and individuals.

For more information contact Big Water Municipal Corporation at 435 675-3760