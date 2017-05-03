Big Day in Shonto

One man who is extremely proud of Shonto, Arizona, and the entire Shonto area is Navajo Vice President Jonathan Nez, who resides there. Mr. Nez had plenty to be proud about Tuesday when the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the brand new Shonto Marketplace took place.

It’s located at the intersection of US 160 and Highway 98.

Many big names took part in the celebration Tuesday, including Navajo President Russell Begaye, and of course, Vice President Nez. The Shonto Community Governance and the Shonto Economic

Development Corporation were also represented, along with 100 or more people.

The new facility boasts fuel for your car or truck, a modern well-stocked convenience store with fresh hot coffee and clean bathrooms. Shonto Marketplace even includes a Laundromat.

“We’ve been working on this project since I was on (Navajo Nation) Council representing Shonto,” said the Vice President. “It’s a milestone development for us.”

He told Lake Powell Communications that a hotel for that intersection isn’t far behind.

“We want to be able to showcase the Shonto area and make it a destination,” he added. “As Page knows, a lot of people come to the Page area and go out to Monument Valley and most of the time they go straight through. Now we are hoping they will stop and there’ll have an opportunity to buy directly from our vendors and our artisans.”

One of the artisans Mr. Nez mentioned was Baje Whitethorne Senior. Mr. Whitethorne is a world renowned artist and his beautiful work was on display at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.