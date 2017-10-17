BIG Crowds This Weekend at Zion

Springdale, UT– Visitation at Zion National Park has increased dramatically over the past few years. Holidays and long weekends have been experiencing especially intense visitation. October 19-22, 2017 is Utah Education Association (UEA) Weekend, one of the Park’s historically busy weekends.

Individuals planning to visit the Park over UEA weekend should be prepared for delays, limited parking and crowded conditions. The Park is anticipating conditions similar to holiday weekends, when parking lots inside the Park can fill by 9:30 a.m., and wait times for entrance, and shuttle bus boarding can be long. Road construction entering the town of Springdale, on SR-9 has begun, and wait times in work zones can delay traffic for periods up to 25 minutes. Please plan accordingly. It is recommended that visitors coming to the Park over UEA weekend arrive early in the day, park only in designated lots or paved pullouts, and avoid parking on road shoulders. Once parking is full, visitors can park in Springdale, and ride the free shuttle buses to the Park. Shuttle service in Springdale has been modified, due to the SR-9 road project. Stops 7, 8, and 9 in Springdale will be closed. For the most updated information, visit the Park website at (www.nps.gov/zion.

The Visitor Center, Wilderness Desk, and the Zion Forever Project Bookstore, will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. The Zion Human History Museum will open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. The first shuttle bus going up canyon from the Visitor Center, will depart at 7:00 a.m. The last bus coming out of the canyon will depart the Temple of Sinawava, at 7:15 p.m.

“Utah Education Association weekend reminds us how our public lands can serve as outdoor classrooms for countless generations to come,” comments Jeff Bradybaugh, Superintendent, Zion National Park. “Please plan ahead, take responsibility for your safety, be patient and treat others with courtesy, and respect while visiting the Park.”