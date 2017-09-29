Big Change Coming For River Trips To Lee’s Ferry!

Big changes are coming for those seeking to explore Glen Canyon on the Colorado River!

Colorado River Discovery has held the concession to host trips down a 15-mile stretch of the canyon to Lee’s Ferry for the past 11-years.

However a representative from Aramark has confirmed that they have been awarded the concession, and will be given control in January of 2018.

No further details are currently available but keep an eye out in the coming weeks and months for more information.