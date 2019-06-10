Big, Bright Jupiter Lights Up Night Sky

Planet Jupiter will be closer to us tonight than any other night of the year. Skywatchers will get a chance to see the “gas giant” at its biggest and brightest throughout the month of June with Monday, June 10 the closest view during that time.

With a little help from binoculars or a telescope, we should also be able to see Jupiter’s largest moons and maybe even the bands of clouds that ring the planet.

Not tough to locate in the night sky, astronomers say simply go out after sunset and look toward the east for the brightest thing in the sky. If it’s not moving or blinking it will likely be Jupiter.