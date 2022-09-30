Bidtah Becker is Back

By John Christian Hopkins

Bidtah Becker has returned to head the Navajo Natural Resources department.

Becker, a Dine’ attorney, was named the Executive Director of the Navajo Nation Division of Natural Resources – a position she held from 2015-2019 in the Russell/Begaye Administration.

Becker is expected to begin her new position in October.

“I look forward to re-joining a great team at the Division of Natural Resources,” Becker said.

She said she was honored by the appointment from Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Becker has also served as an associate attorney for the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, assistant attorney general for the Water Rights Unit, Natural Resources Unit and Human Rights Unit under the Navajo Nation Department of Justice.

She is of the Red House Clan, born for Bilaga’ana (Caucasian).