Bids For Bargains is ALMOST HERE!!!

HEY PAGE AMERICA!!! Your favorite way to get the best deals of the year is nearly HERE! For three fun weeks LIVE on the air 98.3FM and 1340am The Bandit plus 93.3 JACK FM will be where the auction action is at three times daily, each time we spend an hour on the air giving you details about the daily bargains up for bid while you call in and bid on the stuff you really want and/or need!

And the best part? The most you will pay for ANY item is 85% of its retail value! If you are a clever bidder you can often get what you want for a LOT LESS. Bids open at half price!

February 11th kicks off all the excitement, stay tuned for your chance to score major discounts for all your favorite places including fifteen Page restaurants! Get in on the best deals for services such as dog boarding and grooming, 3-day car rentals, oil changes, tax preparation, golfing, chiropractic sessions, vehicle or boat detailing and so much more.

Items for sale include a car (make and model is a SURPRISE!), a meat smoker, gas for your vehicle or boat, furniture including a glider with ottoman and a gorgeous 60″ oak bookshelf. Want a fire pit for your back yard? This is the time to get one for as low as half off!

So many bargains you can bid on, get your dialing fingers ready and plan to tune in to the 2019 Bids For Bargains beginning Feb 11.

Keep listening to both The Bandit and JACK FM for more information and keep checking lakepowelllife.com for daily information as we get closer to the auction!

How much do YOU want to spend? NAME YOUR PRICE! You might be the top bidder and make out like a BANDIT. 😉